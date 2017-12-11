Ujjain: Polio afflicted Aarif pens poems to enter Limca Book

Ujjain: Disability is often regarded as a major obstacle and a hindrance in courting success. However, Aarif Mohammad, a physically-challenged

resident of Bhairavgarh near Ujjain is out to prove it wrong. Even able bodied may find it difficult to emulate his success. Aarif, afflicted by polio in both legs, has carved out a niche for himself by entering into the Limca Book of World Records by penning a 267-page book comprising

of 1000-odd small poetries using names of 1,419 Bollywood movies.

The most intriguing part is that none of the names of the Bollywood flick appears twice in his work. What is more fascinating is that every poetry carries a message and tries to touch upon taboos prevalent in the society. Aarif Mohammad’s story is a source of inspiration to many. Since childhood, he has been fighting against all odds. He became teacher by dint of hard work and sheer determination. He is currently employed in a government higher secondary school, Talod for the last 14 years.

He is not only a teacher but a prolific writer, poet, lyricist, critic and environmentalist as well. He has been bestowed with many honours. Education department has honoured him for his exceptional teaching methods, while many gram panchayats have felicitated him for his environmental conservation works. Notably, his book has also found a place in India Books of Records last year besides getting nominations in Asia Books of Records and Golden Books of World Records.