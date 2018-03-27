Ujjain: Poets honoured at symposium

Ujjain: Poet Arvind Trivedi and Subhash Kuara were felicitated with Sharadchandra More Smriti Samman at a poet symposium organised by the Saral Kavyanjali organisation. Poetess Renu Inani and poets Doulasingh Darbar, Mohammad Arif and Nasir Belim were also felicitated during the programme DIG Dr Ramansingh Sikarwarwas the chief guest of the programme.

Secretary Sanjay Nagar said author Dr Vedprakash Vyas presided over the programme. Poet Ashok Bhati, Santosh Supekar and Dr Mohan Bairagi recited the poems at the symposium. Dr Ramrajesh Mishra, Anilsingh Chandel and Dr Shadab Siddiqui were special guests of the programme.

Dr Pushpa Chourasiya, Vijaysingh Gehlot, Gourishankar Upadhyay, Sanjay Jouhri, Prabhat Mehta, Narendra Sharma and Narayandas Manghwani welcomed the guests. Dr Sanjay Nagar informed that the welcomespeech was delivered by Parmanand Sharma while the programme was conducted by Rajendra Devdhare and Nitin Pole. The vote of thanks was delivered by Hardayalsingh Thakur.