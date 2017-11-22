Ujjain: Pigeon carcass in college water tank: ABVP demands principal’s removal

Ujjain: A delegation of ABVP leaders and student council found water tank of Government Madhav Science College in a bad condition during an inspection. They found carcass of a pigeon, along with insects and pests in the tank. Students have been consuming the water supplied from the

tank. In the last few weeks, several students fell sick by contaminated water. Suspecting some wrong doing, ABVP leaders inspected the tank.

The Students’ Council later went to meet principal Usha Shrivastava, who brushed off their complaint stating, “I bring water in a bottle. I am not concerned about anyone else. Only four months of my tenure is left. After that I will be transferred. You are free to lodge complaint against me with any senior authority.”

The ABVP leaders demanded removal of principal. Those present included Himanshu Rawal, Sanjay Pandya, Jay Singh Umath, district student chief Shalini Verma, Shubham Singh Rajput, Vishal Verma, Kamlesh Prajapat, etc.