Ujjain: PHE to supply water on alternate days

Ujjain: Commissioner of Ujjain Municipal Corporation, Ashish Singh has ensured that the city will receive water supply on alternate days. All supply tanks have been filled and there is enough water at the Gaughat and Triveni filtration plants to take care of the city’s needs until monsoon arrives, said public relations officer Raees Nizmi.

He also denied media reports that claimed that UMC had planned supply of water every two days and said the body had not issued any press release concerning the matter so far. Currently, there sufficient water for 8 days in the Gambhir dam. UMC is directing water to filtration plants by cutting channels from Aslana village to Chikli crematorium via Bhaundvas village. Also, poclain machines are continuously functioning to remove mud and soil from Badwai intake well, so that raw water pumps get uninterrupted water supply.