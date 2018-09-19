Ujjain: Parshavnath society members file plaint against coloniser, civic body’s colony cell

Prashavnath Society members registered complaint against coloniser and municipal corporation colony cell in recently held jansunwai of Municipal Commissioner. Society Director Vijay Jain and Vijay Bambori submitted a letter in janunwai to municipal commissioner and held that electricity, water and sewage facilities have not been installed by the developer till date.

Internal line and transformer has not been installed, water connection has not been taken from Municipal Corporation and two sewage treatment plants are still not constructed. The aforesaid projects cost Rs 20 crore. They also made allegation of corruption and collusion between corporation colony cell officers and developer as work has not been done but municipal corporation has released completion letter.

Society members also highlighted that developer mortgaged cheaper land with the municipal corporation and as per the guidelines land price were around Rs 18 crore but if corporation sell out that cheaper land it will fetch nearly Rs 7-8 crore and incur a huge loss to corporation. Thus developer has committed a fraud with municipal corporation as well. Society members demanded that commissioner should take a cognisance of the matter and take suitable action at the earliest.