Ujjain: Paras Jain accused of black marketing ration

Ujjain: The public’s outrage was clearly visible in the Nagar Sampark Abhiyan held by the Congress. The public made serious allegations against Energy minister Paras Jain of black marketing ration. They said ration shops were not getting ration on time and shop operators were being protected by Jain for black marketing ration. Local residents said Jain became minister after winning the elections but did not enquire about the needs of people at all since then.

In the Nagar Sampark Abhiyan held in wards 3 and 4 on Friday, residents expressed their woes. Nagar Sampark Abhiyan member Deepak Mehre informed that the campaign was conducted under the leadership of District Congress Committee President Anantanarayan Meena.

Former Member of Parliament Premchand Guddu was also present in the campaign. Guddu spoke openly against the anti-people policies of Madhya Pradesh Government. He said everybody was upset with the Government, be it farmers or common people.The youth was not getting employment, businessmen were troubled by variety of taxes and the municipal corporation was supplying dirty drinking water to the city.

Guddu appealed to the people that it was high time that they overthrew the BJP government which had hurt the public. In ward 3, campaign was conducted in areas like Mangal Colony, Khilichipur village, Indira Gandhi slums, Yadav Colony, Virat Nagar and Bapu Nagar.

In the ward 4, the campaign concluded at Indra Nagar Square after passing through Rajendra Nagar, Rajiv Nagar, Atirikt Vishwa Colony, Gayatri Nagar and Chintaman Nagar. Jai Singh Darbar, Hafiz Qureshi, Rajendra Bharti, Noori Khan, Gulnaz Nasir, Maya Trivedi, Ashok Bhati, Ravi Rai, Narayan Singh Bhatia, Sita Soni, Arun Verma, Ajitsingh Thakur, Dilip Parmar, Ajam Sheikh, Jitender Sankhala and other Congress leaders were present in the Nagar Sampark Abhiyan. According to Mehre, the campaign will be conducted in ward 5 and 6 on Saturday at 5 pm.