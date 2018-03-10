Ujjain: Pandit Jitendra Abhisheki Sangeet Samaroh to begin today

Ujjain: The 15th Pt Jitendra Abhisheki Sangeet Samaroh will begin on Saturday under the aegis of Purvngini Sanskritik Academy at Tilak Smriti Mandir Maharastra Samaj Kshirsagar. The programme will be inaugurated by Maharashtra Samaj president Subhash Amrutfale, Dr Tulsidas Paroha and Maharaj Samaj secretary Bushan Naik jointly. The programme will last till Sunday.

Purvangini Sanskritik Academy secretary Yogesh Devle said the first music concert will be held at 7 pm on Saturday in which Samapada Vipat (Pune) will perform classical vocal, Dr Gopal Krishn Shah from Delhi will perform Sitar and Pt Raja Kale will also perform classical vocal. The second concert will be held on Sunday from 7 pm in which Dr Rita Dev (Agra) will perform classical vocal, Yashvant Vaishnav (Mumbai) will perform on the tabla and Pt Shounak Abhisheki (Pune) will perform classical vocal to conclude the programme.

Dr Devle further informed that Dr Vivek Bansod, Upkar Godbole, Deepak Khasaraval, Vilas Khargonkar, Subhash Kantidas, Nishant Sharma and Yashvant Vaishnav will accompanythe artists. During the programme Pt Ramdas Shende, Shripad Joshi, and Dr Priyatam Patodi will be felicitated with the ‘Kala Samvahak Samman’ and Pt Sudhakar Devle, joint commissioner Prateek Sonwalkar, SBI regional manager Rajesh Choure and senior corporator Vivek Udgir will be the special guests.