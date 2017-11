Ujjain: ‘Paidal yatra sangh’ of Jain Shwetambar Samaj leaves for Maksi

Ujjain: About 300 members of Shwetambar Jain community left for Parshwanath Tirth, Maksi from the city on Friday morning. This 45 km travel by foot began from Chaumukh Jinalay, Subhash Nagar. Prominent seers Daulatsagar Suri, Nandivardhan Sagar Suri, Harshsagar Suri were among those who left for the pilgrimage.

Bands, horse, chariot, drums etc were also included in the procession. According to Sushil Jain, such a huge ‘paidal yatra sangh’ has been undertaken from the city, after a gap of seven years. The first halt of the participants was Shankarpur. On Saturday at 6 am, they leave for Tajpur and there on to Maksi, on Sunday.