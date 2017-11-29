Ujjain: Open jail to compensate families of inmates to be constructed soon in city

Ujjain: An open jail to compensate at least 25 families of jail inmates will soon be constructed in Ujjain, deputy-secretary of jail department, Lalit Dahima said here on Tuesday, while interacting with the media at the city press club. Dahima further said, taking serious cognizance of jail break incidents committed by hardcore SIMI modules at Khandwa and Bhopal recently, the government has initiated tough steps to streamline jail arrangements. Accordingly, one ‘andha jail’ is also being constructed at Bhopal.

Terrorists, SIMI modules and other hardcore criminals will be housed in this jail, he added. The deputy-secretary also informed that a jail for which the government has sanctioned a sum of Rs 9 crore, was to be constructed between Sanver and Indore, but its work had been halted for many years. However, the government has now sanctioned a sum of Rs 30 crore to accomplish the construction work and Indore Central Jail will be shifted to the new jail, he added.