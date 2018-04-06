Ujjain: Online updating of electoral rolls makes brisk progress

Ujjain: The online process of registering names of families in the district on to the electoral roll is almost half way through, while a total of 17896 voters have been removed from the seven assembly constituencies in the district.

This information was given by collector Sanket Bhondve during a video conference held by the State Election Commissioner, Salina Singh on Thursday. The collector said the total number of deceased voters in the district was 7778, transferred voters 7419, absentee voters 85, and those with double entries 60.

Sixty-six polling stations with more than 1200 voters have been identified in the district. These include eight in Nagda-Khachrod assembly constituency, two in Mahidpur, 13 in Tarana, two in Ghatiya, 17 in Ujjain North, 18 in Ujjain South and six in Barnagar constituency,

Similarly, during the special short revision, 39 polling stations had more than 1200 voters in the district. During the video conference, the collector informed that there were 1,44,561 voters in the district and physical verification of 6.83 lakh voters had already been done. Salina Singh informed all district election officers that all work related to the election in their respective districts, should be updated in a time bound manner. Instructions were issued that the tasks being done in the elections should be taken seriously.