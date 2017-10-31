Ujjain: NSUI emerges victorious in 3 Dewas colleges

Dewas: Polling for students union in government colleges concluded on Monday and out of the four colleges here three opted for National Students Union of India (NSUI) and one opted for Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP). In Krishnajirao Pawar government college the following candidates of NSUI were elected: President Lalina Saroliya, vice president Arbaz Mansoor, secretary Ranjana Pandey and join secretary Kajal Verma.

In science college NSUI candidates Mitali Singh Parihar was elected president, Shraddha Chouhan vice president, Vinod Kumar secretary and Kiran Prajapati joint secretary. NSUI also notched success in Maharani Pushpmalaraje government girls college where Vaishali Singh Chouhan was elected president, Arti Kumawat vice president, Sofia Khan secretary and Simran Ali joint secretary.

ABVP candidates emerged victorious in law college with Manorama Carpenter getting elected as president, Kajal Khetwani as vice president and Shalini Kushwaha as secretary. The victorious candidates of NSUI took put a procession of supporters in which senior Congress leader Jaiprakash Shastri, former students union president Umeshsingh Gaur, Youth Congress president from Shahapur-Dewas LS area Manish Chaudhary, Dewas janpad vice president Rajendra Singh Bais and others were present.