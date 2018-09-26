Free Press Journal
Ujjain: NSS 50th foundation day celebtration

Ujjain: NSS 50th foundation day celebtration

— By FPJ News Service | Sep 26, 2018 08:54 am
50th foundation day of National Service Scheme (NSS) was celebrated in a programme organised by higher education department in Bhopal during which exceptional performers were rewarded for their contributions. Higher education minister Jaibhan Singh Pawaiya was present as chief guest of the programme. Vice-chancellor of BU RJ Rao, Rani Durgawati University VC Kapil Dev Mishra, state in-charge of NSS Dr RK Vijay, Chandra Pratap Singh Sikarwar were also present in the programme.

NSS volunteers across the state were honoured for their works. Vikram University programme co-ordinator Dr Prashant Puranik informed that officers Dr RK Shrivastava from Mandsaur, Dr BL Sharma fro Ujjain, Dr Vijay Kumar Sharma from hatpipaliya, Dr Dilip Lucky from Ujjain, Dr Pradeep Lakhare and Ajay Shrivastava from Ujjain were honoured with state level prizes. Volunteers Rahul Sharma from Jawra, Khushbu Khatri from Ujjain, Jayesh Dewada from Ujjain, Balram Dewda from Dewas, Sonu Gurjer from Ratlam and other members were also feted during the programme. Rahul Singh Parihar anchored the programme and programme in-charge BU Dr Anant Saxena proposed the vote of thanks.


