Ujjain: Normalcy returns to sensitive areas after violent ‘shaurya’ rally

Ujjain: Normalcy returned to sensitive areas, which witnessed a riot-like situation on Wednesday evening during the ‘shaurya’ rally held by the Bajrang Dal in connection with the 25th anniversary of the Babri Masjid demolition at Ayodhya.

A ‘shaurya’ rally was held on Wednesday by the Hindu community from Pashupatinath temple. Despite heavy police deployment, at least ten people were injured when stones were pelted on the rally. On Thursday too, police forces were deployed at sensitive areas like Topkhana, Gudri Chouraha, Mahakalgate, Daulatganj, Gopal Mandir, Begambag Colony and others. Markets were closed after the incident and police forced open shops in the market after the situation came under control.

Police officials who tried to control the situation were also injured. A report was registered against unknown youths under Section 307 of the IPC, for indulging in anti social activity. SP Sachin Atulkar told Free Press that 3 people were arrested for creating trouble, while 5 persons sent by the APTC, Indore, were sent back following complaints of manhandling. ASP Neeraj Pandey has been asked to head the team that will investigate into the whole incident. According to the SP, apart from deploying extra force, fixed pickets have been formed and patrolling parties were moved in to maintain law and order.