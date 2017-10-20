Ujjain: New currency note shortage dejects people

Mhow: Hundreds of bank customers were left dejected after they failed to get new currency notes from banks during Diwali festival. Ahead of Diwali, the demand for new currency notes was high as many people keep new currency notes in puja, believing that it will bring good luck.

Many businessmen observe the day after Diwali Lakshmi Puja as ‘luck money day’, as it marks the beginning of New Year. On this day, there is tradition in the community to gift new currency notes to near and dear ones. Bank employees in Mhow and Pithampur said there was shortage of new currency notes. As a result, they could not meet customers’ demands. Some of the banks in Mhow and its adjoining areas got currency notes of Rs 20, Rs 50 and Rs 100 denominations, which they issued to their customers. But customers wanted new currency notes of Rs 200 before Laxmi puja. Bank officials said RBI has not sent new currency notes till date due to which banks were unable to provide new notes to its customers. “This has happened for the first time in festive season that banks were unable to provide new currency notes to its customers,” a bank employee said wishing anonymity.