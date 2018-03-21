Ujjain: Navkar Upadhi Alankaran Samaroh organised

Ujjain: ‘Navkar Upadhi Alankaran Samaroh’ (felicitation ceremony) was organised in Kalidas Academy to felicitate Mahavir Tapobhumi Digamber Jain Tirth and its office bearers with the ‘Navkar Gourav’ title for its special contribution to the progress of the nation and community. Organiser Vinaya Ashok Luniya said the programme was organised in memory of social worker Ashok Luniya, on his first death anniversary.

Jain seer Divyanand Surishwarji, former minister Babulal Jain, Ramesh Oswal, Tabla player Adityanarayan Banerji, playback singer Ratanmohan Sharma, Varun Thukral, Nemichand Jain, Ashok Jain Chaywala, Sunil Jain, Dharmendra Sethi, media in-charge Sachin Kasliwal, Ramesh Jain and Basant Jain were present. Media in-charge Sachin Kasliwal said, the office bearers of Tapobhumi were felicitated by the organiser.