Ujjain: Nav Samvat-Nav Vichar to celebrate Akhil Bhartiya Vikramotsav

Ujjain: Nav Samvat-Nav Vichar institute’s Akhil Bhartiya Vikramotsav celebrations will begin on the Hindu new year on Sunday and end on Ram Navami on March 25. Programs during the celebrations will be held in three categories namely resolution, art and idea.

Institute president Dr Yogesh Sharma and secretary Dr Dinesh Jain informed that this would be the institute’s 21st Vikramotsav. Lectures based on memoirs of King Vikramaditya’s Navratan will also be held.

They further informed that the Hindu new year would be welcomed by offering water to the Sun on the banks of the river Kshipra.

An ‘Indra Dhwaj evam Sankalp Yatra’ will also be held in the presence of Mahavir Kirti Stambh Maharaj and Devi Ahilyabai University Indore Vice Chancellor Dr Narendra Dhakad. At Gopal Mandir, various religious rituals will be conducted by Pt Anandshankar Vyas and Pt Dr Santosh Pandya.

Sharma and Jain also informed that from March 19 to 25, the idea section will be held at Kalidas Academy auditorium where various programmes of poetry, ghazal and cinematography will be held. Under the art section, a photo exhibition titled ‘Contemporary Painting in New Vikram Samvat’ will be organised by coordinator Dr RP Sharma and Klub Fankar director Vasu Gupta at Kalidas Academy art gallery.