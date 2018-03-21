Ujjain: Nav Samvat-Nav Vichar organises poet symposium

Ujjain: A poet symposium was organised by Nav Samvat Nav Vichar organisation. Head of the organisation, Dr Yogesh Sharma and secretary Dr Dinesh Jain informed that the symposium was attended by prominent persons of the city.

Author Kamlesh Vyas ‘Kamal’ was felicitated by former vice chancellor of Vikram University, Dr Ramrajesh Mishra. Sandeep Srijan and Dr Rajesh Rawal were conveners of the programme, they added.

During the programme poet Arvind Trivedi ‘sanan’, Parmanand Sharma ‘Aman’ Dr Swaminath Pandey, Dr Devendra Joshi, Seema Johshi, Rajesh Chouhan ‘Raj’ Hakamsingh Panchal and many poets recited their poems. The programme was conducted by Dr Dinesh Jain, while the vote of thanks was extended by Dr Yogesh Sharma.

Jain seer Adarshratn Sagarji to deliver sermon today

Jain seer Adarshratn Sagarji will deliver sermons at Kalidas Academy on 6.30 pm on Wednesday. Organising committee head Dr Yogesh Sharma and Dr Dinesh Jain appealed to city dwellers to listen the sermons of the seer for life management.