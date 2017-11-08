Ujjain: National symposium on Gita ends with release of book on Mahatma Gandhi

Ujjain: A two-day national symposium on ‘Spiritualism, science and yoga in Shrimad Bhagwat Gita’ concluded on Tuesday under joint aegis of Indian Philosophical Research Council (IPRC), New Delhi and Government Madhav College. Book ‘Mahatma Gandhi ka jeevan Darshan’ authored by Dr Shobha Mishra was also released.

Chief guest and Barkatullah University, Bhopal, vice-chancellor Prof PK Verma said that Gita teaches humbleness. It study helps a person to discover way of leading a happy life, he added. Former divisional commissioner Mohan Gupt, Swami Asanganand Maharaj, Anand Jeevandas, SR Bhatt, Iqbal Singh Gandhi and Vijay Agrawal also addressed the symposium.

Principal Dr BS Makkad presided over the programme. Hemant Nagdev gave the welcome speech. Ishrat Nahid conducted the programme while Shobha Mishra proposed a vote of thanks.

During technical sessions, issues like organic and non-organic values in Gita, humanism of Gita, socialism of Gita, Gita and other religious ideologies, impact of Gita on other philosophical thoughts, impact of Gita on literature, elements of peace and justice in Gita and foundation of knowledge and religion in Gita, etc, were discussed by participants.