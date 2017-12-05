Ujjain: National conference held at Madhav Science PG College

Ujjain: A two-day national conference on “New Frontiers in Science: A paradigm shift to policy planning”, was held at the Government Madhav Science Post Graduate College. Senior scientist and director of IISER, Kolkata, Dr Saurabh Paal was the key note speaker. He motivated students to bring innovation in research. Prof Rajneesh Mishra of IIT, Indore, addressed research scholars on ‘stimuli response material’. More than 70 research papers from six universities were received during the conference.

The concluding ceremony was held in the presence of chief guest and MLA, Mohan Yadav and additional director of higher education, Dr Usha Shrivastava. Programme coordinator Dr Kalpana Singh gave details of the topic. Head of department of chemistry, Dr Arpan Bhardwaj proposed the vote of thanks.