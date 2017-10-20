Ujjain: Narmada-Kshipra Link Project-II likely to solve Malwa’s water problem

Ujjain: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, approved the second phase of the Narmada-Kshipra link for a permanent solution of the water scarcity being faced in the Malwa region. Presiding over the 58th meeting of the Narmada control board recently, Chouhan approved the construction of the Rs 2, 215 crore project. Execution of the project is likely to address the irrigation, potable water and industrial needs of Malwa region, in general, and Ujjain district, in particular.

Under the project, 15 cumex of water will be lifted to a height of 359 meters, from the Omkareshwar reservoir and supplied to the Kshipra basin near Kakukhedi village in Indore district, situated at a distance of 45 km from the reservoir. 10 cumex of water will be utilized for irrigation and 5 cumex will be provided to industries.

This project will facilitate irrigation on 30, 000 hectares of land in Ujjain and Shajapur districts. The water will be provided through underground pipelines with pressure pumps, which will make irrigation possible through a sprinkler system. Beside irrigation, potable water will be provided to Dewas, Ujjain, Nagda, Maksi, Shajapur, Ghatiya and Tarana. Water will also be provided to industrial units located in Ujjain under the project.

Official sources said, the Narmada-Link project has been envisaged for a permanent solution of the water crisis being faced by Malwa region, due to constant fall of ground water level. Accordingly, Narmada-Malwa link campaign of the Narmada Valley Development Authority is being continued. After completion of the Narmada-Kshipra Simhastha link costing Rs 432 crore under the first phase, the work for the Narmada-Malwa Gambhir link has been under progress. Moreover, the first phase of Narmada-Kalisindh costing Rs 3, 490 crore , and second phase worth Rs 4, 407 crore have been sanctioned recently.