Ujjain: Nagar Sampark Abhiyan voices citizens’ woes against UMC, electricity board

Ujjain: Nagar Sampark Abhiyan of District Congress Committee (DCC) was conducted in wards 11 and 13 on Thursday. The residents in these areas blamed Ujjain Municipal Corporation (UMC) for supplying dirty and stinking water to homes and complained about the average electricity bills. DCC president Anantnarayan Meena announced that the committee would soon stage a grand protest against the UMC and electricity company.

According to Nagar Sampark Abhiyan member Deepak Mehre, the campaign began from KD Gate in ward 11. The campaign finally ended at KD Gate square after passing through Hammalwadi, Helawadi, Jain Colony, Tilkeshwar Nagar, Tilkeshwar slums, Juna Somwariya, Gaunsa Darwaza, Jansapura and Kasaiwada. At KD Gate square, an effigy of PWD minister Rampal Singh was burnt.

Jaisingh Darbar, Hafiz Qureshi, Azad Yadav, Bharat Porwal, Rajendra Bharti, Mahesh Soni, Ashok Bhati, Noori Khan, Maya Trivedi, Vicky Yadav, Amanulla Khan, Ravi Rai and Shakirbhai Khalwala were present at the Abhiyan.

According to Mehre, the Nagar Sampark Abhiyan will begin at Agar Road Naka at 5.30 pm and will be conducted in wards 3 and 4.