Ujjain: Muslim community condemns Mandsaur rape incident

Ujjain: Muslim community members assembled on Friday at KD Gate and condemned the rape incident that took place in Mandsaur. After Friday prayers in Ujjain, Muslim community protested against the gruesome rape of an 8-year-old girl in Mandsaur.

Community members acknowledged that girls across the country are not secured hence government and social organisations should take necessary steps for their safety. Senior members of the Muslim community were present during the protest.

Functionary of the programme Fahim Sikandari stated that on this occasion Mohammad Ali Naqshbandi, Shehar Quazi Khalkurrehman , Haji Taqi, Hifzurehman and many community members were present with corporator Maya Trivedi and Congress leader Noori Khan. The programme was conducted by Fahim Sikandar and vote of thanks was proposed by Nasir Belim.