Ujjain: MTMC’s display of gratitude on being declared ‘clean iconic site’
Ujjain: Mahakaleshwar temple which was declared as a ‘clean iconic site’ under phase 2 of the Swachh Bharat Mission also received a national prize for empowering the disabled on the International Day of the disabled. In a display of gratitude towards its employees, MTMC presented each of them a replica of these awards, at a programme held in the Mahakal Pravachan Hall on Thursday.
At the programme held at the central Simhastha fair authority, organising committee chairman Makhan Singh Chauhan said “we should all pay special attention to cleanliness. Purity and cleanliness should be maintained at all places and we all have an important role to play.” Principal secretary, culture, religious trusts and endowments Manoj Shrivastava too explained the need to adopt cleanliness.
The awards were given to the Member of Parliament, UMC chairman, priests, committee members, employees of the temple, Mahant of Mahanirwani Akhara Rameshwardas Maharaj, media persons, honorary officers and others. Mahamandleshwar Atuleshwaranand Maharaj, MP Chintamani Malviya, Simhastha Fair Authority chairman Divakar Natu, UDA chairman Jagdish Agrawal, MTMC member Vibhash Upadhyaya, Pradeep Pujari, Jagdish Shukla and others were present. The programme was conducted by Vedic Research Institute in charge Dr Piyush Tripathi. Assistant administrator Preeti Chauhan proposed the vote of thanks.
