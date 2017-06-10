Ujjain: MTMC meets over ‘Shravan Mahotsava’ preparations

Ujjain: Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple Management Committee on Friday held a meeting to select artists for Shravan Mahotsava -2017.

The meeting was presided over by administrator and joint collector SS Rawat and attended by selectors of the committee, Shridhar Vyas, Sunil Ahirwar, principal in charge of Government Music College, Pratibha Dave, deputy director of Kalidas Academy Pankaj Agrawal and Preeti Chouhan. It was decided that two presentations by artistes would be held every Sunday. Priority will also be given to local artists in the programme.

Names of artistes of national and international repute were also suggested at the meeting. A photo gallery will be exhibited during the programme in which photos of the Shravan Mahotsav beginning 2003, will be displayed. Artists will also perform in the temple premises stated the administrator SS Rawat.