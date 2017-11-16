Ujjain: MTMC meet finalises issues of discussion during Shaiv Mahotsava-2018

Ujjain: A meeting of the Mahakaleshwar Temple Management Committee (MTMC) held on Wednesday, gave final touches to issues to be discussed during “Dwadash Jyotirling Samagam” or ‘Shaiv mahotsava’. The maiden 3-day mega event will be organised by the MTMC during the first week of January 2018, in association with the ministry of culture, Government of India and directorate of culture, Government of Madhya Pradesh.

During the meeting, issues like significance of Jyotirlingas, Shaiva philosophy, uniformity in worship as per the Vedas, modern management system, with reference to the Puranas, social obligations and bonding, Indian medicine therapy, religious tourism, etc, were chosen for discussions during the ‘mahotsava’.

Those present at the meeting included Vishwa Hindu Parishad international organising secretary Dinesh Kumar, energy minister Paras Jain, Central Simhastha fair organising committee chairman Makhan Singh, divisional commissioner MB Ojha, collector Sanket Bhondve, MTMC non-government members, Vibhash Upadhyaya, Pradeep Pujari and Jagdish Shukla.

Changes in darshan arrangements

There will be no entry and exit to the Mahakaleshwar Temple from the sabha mandap area (located near Chandi Dwar), as the MTMC has begun reconstruction of the ‘dilapidated’ portion of the sabha mandap. According to administrator in-charge, Pradeep Soni, there will be separate queues of worshippers for ‘bhasmaarti’, paid darshan as well as general darshan. All these entries and exits will be allowed from the east direction of the Mahakaleshwar Temple. These arrangements will remain in force till the construction is over, he added. Accordingly, security checking points have been rearranged.