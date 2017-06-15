Ujjain: MTMC arranges staff training in hospitality management

Ujjain: On the initiative taken by Collector Sanket Bhondve, administrator of Shri Mahakaleshwar temple management committee (MTMC) and joint collector SS Rawat, the MTMC arranged a training session for its staff deployed at Suryanarayan Vyas dharmshala (guest house) and ‘ann-kshetra (free mess).

The training session began from Wednesday at Mahakal Pravachan Hall. During this session, the staff will learn how to deal with customers and serve them according to their needs. The training is being given by Hotel Anjushri. The mangers of the room and food division were seen giving tips to the staff of MTMC.

Employees will participate in training session according to the roster. During the session awareness, housekeeping and restaurant training will be provided. Food and beverages, kitchen operating procedures and basic attitudes will also be taught by experts. The training session will last till June 22.