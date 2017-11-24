Ujjain: More than 40 cases of VU students solved on day-1

Ujjain: More than 40 cases of Vikram University (VU) students were resolved on the first day of three-day ‘Samadhan Shivir’ organised at Shalaka Dirgha Sabhagar on Thursday. Students of Mandsaur, Ratlam, Ujjain and Dewas districts arrived at the camp in connection with issues related to mark sheet, migration, enrolment, etc. Different section officers and staff concerned redressed their issues.

During the camp, vice chancellor Prof Sheel Sindhu Pandey interacted with the students and directed the VU employees to promptly dispose of the cases. Incharge registrar Dr Anil Sharma was also present at the camp. The camp will also be held on Friday and Saturday from 11 am.