Ujjain: Mock funeral procession of LPG cylinder held

Ujjain: The Congress women wing took out a mock funeral procession of a gas cylinder to protest against rapidly mounting price hikes of LPG cylinders on Tuesday. The procession was held under the leadership of district head of women wing, Anju Jatwa. Members of the women wing gathered at Shahid Park and prepared meals on a brick stove.

Spokesperson Rajshree Sharma said,on the instruction of women Congress head Sushmita Dev and Madhya Pradesh Mahila Congress Committee head Mandvi Chouhan, the protest had been organised. District Congress Committee (urban) head Anantnarayan Meena, Rekha Shakyavar, Sunita Yadav, Shakuntala Mehar and many Congress leaders were present during the protest.