Ujjain: Mitra Bharat finds Kshipra water contaminated

Ujjain: Members of Mitra Bharat organisation collected samples of Kshipra water from various places across the river and examined it to find the level of contamination. Following range of tests, the members stated that the water was getting polluted due to dirty water from other resources mixing into it. “Polluted water of Kanh river and drainages is contaminating the water of Kshipra which is adversely affecting the health of city dwellers,” they said.

Organisation head Dr Ramrajesh Mishra and secretary Dr Dinesh Jain also issued an evaluation report of the water sample which will be used to prepare future plan for the preservation of the river. They said that “Kshipra is an ancient Vedik river and its holy water has religious importance.”

Dr Jain said that “Samples of the water were collected from every 20 kilometre starting from the origin of the river to Ramghat under the guidance Utthan Sanstha head Bhanu Bhadouriya. The samples were collected from Smaniyachou, Kshipragaon, Chimli, a spot five kilometres away from Triveni Ghat and five kilometre after Triveni Ghat.

The sample contained traces of water of the Narmada and Kanh River. The specimens were examined by bio-scientist Dr Harish Vyas and his team who checked the physical and chemical attributes of water specimens.” The team concluded that level of contamination of Kshipra water was growing.

Dr Vyas said that PH of the water was normal while turbidity was found above normal level and the percentage of oxygen was below normal. Dr Jain stated that an awareness drive will be launched for the preservation of the river soon. Educationists Prof Surendra Gupta, Dr Rajesh Rawal, Sandeep Srijan, Sanskrit College principal and Prof Ramesh Jatwa were present on issuing the examination report. Dr Jain extended the vote of thanks on this occasion.