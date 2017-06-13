Ujjain: Minor dispute turns violent at Jahajgali

Ujjain: A petty dispute broke out in Jahajgali on Monday morning, leading to minor tension in the area ,when those involved opened fire and used swords.

According to reports, Chandu Lashkari, resident of Jahajgali, Chhota Sarafa, opened fire on Varun (45), resident of the same area injuring him on his shoulder and leg. Varun, a builder by profession was taking a nap on the roadside due to ongoing construction work, when Chandu objected to it.

Sanju (35), who tried to mediate and calm the situation, was also attacked with a sword by Chandu and his friends. During the incident both, Varun and Sanju were injured seriously and rushed to the civil hospital immediately. Varun was later shifted to Indore. The attackers have absconded since.

Kharakuan police authorities and TI Munendra Goutam looked into the incident and registered an FIR against Chandu, Pavan, Sonu and Monu, residents of Jahajgali Chhota Sarafa under Section 294, 323, 307 and 34 of the IPC and Section 25 and 27 of the Arms Act.