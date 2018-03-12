Ujjain: Minister & MP inaugurate pulse polio campaign, social organisations join the drive

Ujjain: The second phase of Pulse Polio Campaign was inaugurated by energy minister Paras Jain and Member of Parliament (MP) Chintamani Malviya at Government Maternal and Childcare Hospital (Charak Bhawan) on Sunday.

Jain urged parents to participate part in the campaign run by Madhya Pradesh government and ensure that every child up to the age of five years is administered polio drops to eradicate the disease. Minister and MP also inspected Charak Hospital and agreed to provide other facilities. The MP also sanctioned Rs 4 lakh for physio-therapy centre to be set up at Charak Hospital.

Ujjain Development Authority chairman Jagdish Agarwal, Madhya Pradesh Pharmacy Council president Om Jain, Patient Welfare Committee member Rajesh Borana, regional joint director KK Vaskale, DHO Dr Shashi Gupta, district vaccination officer Dr KC Parmar, civil surgeon Dr Raju Nidaria and other officers and staff were present.

The campaign was launched in Government Madhav Nagar Hospital by Ujjain South MLA Mohan Yadav. He administered polio drop to children. The health departments aims to immunise 2,84,000 children against polio. Around 4,452 employees have been deployed at 2,226 polio booths to achieve the target.

Likewise, members of Pradhan Mantri Jankalyan Yojana Prakoshth, Indira Nagar residents, and village workers of Jagoti also contributed in conduct of the drive on the first day of the three-day campaign in the district.

Meanwhile, health workers under the banner of New Bahuddeshiya Karmchari Sangh boycotted the pulse polio drive on fifth day of their strike on Sunday. They also took out a rally to draw attention of authorities concerned towards their demands. Sangh functionaries SR Mansuri and SP Ahirwar said that health workers did not report on duty to execute the drive owing to apathetic attitude of the state government.