Ujjain: A meeting of the members of mayor-in-council (MIC) was held on Friday. The meeting was headed by mayor Meena Jonwal. During the meeting many proposals were approved by MIC members.

The MIC members approved an amount of Rs 50000 to two employees of the Ujjain Municipal Corporation (UMC) for treatment of a serious disease. An increase in dearness allowance by 3 percent was also approved by the members. Extension of services of existing employees of the UMC was approved by MIC members.

Proposal regarding release of compensation amount for the affected houses in road widening of Qumari Marg was also approved. The members adjourned the meeting till Monday for further proposals. During the meeting municipal commissioner Dr Vijay Kumar J, members of MIC and other officials were present.