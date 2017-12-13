Ujjain: Meeting to review pollution in Kshipra

Ujjain: Divisional Commissioner MB Ojha reviewed the situation of pollution in the Kshipra river during a meeting of divisional officers on Tuesday. He stated that in order to keep the river clean, it was necessary that it was not contaminated in any way. Effective measures in this direction, should be taken immediately by the Ujjain Municipal Corporation (UMC) and irrigation department, he said.

Ojha said that he would himself go to the point of origin of the Kshipra river at village Ujjaini to KD Palace, with a team of officers to inspect the places where dirty water was getting mixed in the river. He also instructed that where ever possible, tree plantation should be done on both sides of river. Special emphasis should be laid on clearing the dirtiest areas like ??Mangalnath and Siddhavat near the Kshipra and the UMC should continuously clean these areas.

Additional commissioner Ashok Kumar Bhargava and UMC commissioner Vijay Kumar J were also present at the meeting.