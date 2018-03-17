Ujjain: Meeting of Krishi upaj mandi held

Ujjain: A general meeting of Krishi upaj mandi was held on Friday. During the meeting it was decided that a colour sortex plant will be set up for grading and sorting of crops at Chimanganj Krishi Upaj Mandi. The meeting was headed by mandi head Bahadursingh Bormundla.

Bormundla said after installation of the plant, famers could easily get their crops graded and sorted. He added that the farmers were encountering the problems of payment modes like RGTS and NEFT and if the problem continued trading in the mandi will be curbed, Bormundla added.

Bormundla informed that mobile toilets will also be made available for farmers during trading session. The meeting was attended by Sheru Patel, Vikramsingh Patel, Raghunandan Patidar, Mukesh Harbhajanka, Kanhaiyalal Meena, Siddhanath Chouhan, Chandrakala Malviya, Pepkunwar, Ramkunwar, Bhanwarsingh Rathore, Satish Rajwani and Karan Kumariya. The meeting was conducted by mandi secretary Rajesh Goyal, Mahesh Sharma and Satyanarayan Bajaj.

DPC appeals to bring crops after receiving SMS

District procurement controller (DPC) RK Waikar appealed to farmers to bring in their wheat crop to the purchase centre only after receiving an SMS on their mobile phones. The DPC pointed out that if the farmers brought in crops of wheat without receiving an SMS, the computer system would not generate the proceeds against their sale and therefore it would not be possible for the purchase centre to purchase wheat.