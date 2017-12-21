Ujjain: Meeting of JSG Milan Group

Ujjain: A general meeting of the Jain Social Group (JSG) Milan Group was organised at Manorama Garden on Wednesday. Upcoming schedules of the group were discussed by members at the meeting. The meeting was held in the presence of federation officer Abhay Sethia, Ajit Lalwani, Manish Kothari, Manoj Surana, Jayantilal Fafria, Milan Group president Hema Dalal, vice-president Dr Rajesh Jain, secretary Kalpana Jain, joint secretary Sneha Narelia, treasurer Shalabhadra Lodha and office-bearers of the region. Invocation was done by Ritu Jain.

Jayantilal Fafria highlighted the work plan of his coming tenure while president Hema Dalal highlighted group activities. A garba competition was held in which the first prize was won by Rajesh Rekha Bhandari, second by Akshay Bela Bum and the third by Manish Kavita Kothari, Santvana Ritu Jain and Bhavana Kakaria.

Group president Hema Dalal said the group would do its best to create an impression in the federation and would become a major strength by adding more and more members. The guests were introduced by Gyan Chand Dalal. Seema Duggad conducted the programme. Kalpana Jain proposed the vote of thanks.