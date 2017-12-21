Ujjain: Meeting of JSG Milan Group
Ujjain: A general meeting of the Jain Social Group (JSG) Milan Group was organised at Manorama Garden on Wednesday. Upcoming schedules of the group were discussed by members at the meeting. The meeting was held in the presence of federation officer Abhay Sethia, Ajit Lalwani, Manish Kothari, Manoj Surana, Jayantilal Fafria, Milan Group president Hema Dalal, vice-president Dr Rajesh Jain, secretary Kalpana Jain, joint secretary Sneha Narelia, treasurer Shalabhadra Lodha and office-bearers of the region. Invocation was done by Ritu Jain.
Jayantilal Fafria highlighted the work plan of his coming tenure while president Hema Dalal highlighted group activities. A garba competition was held in which the first prize was won by Rajesh Rekha Bhandari, second by Akshay Bela Bum and the third by Manish Kavita Kothari, Santvana Ritu Jain and Bhavana Kakaria.
Group president Hema Dalal said the group would do its best to create an impression in the federation and would become a major strength by adding more and more members. The guests were introduced by Gyan Chand Dalal. Seema Duggad conducted the programme. Kalpana Jain proposed the vote of thanks.
JUST ARRIVED
- Pakistani pacer Junaid Khan ruled out of NZ tour due to injury
- Delhi Court to pronounce judgment on 2G scam cases today
- Mumbai: Western Railway services delayed due to technical problem between Andheri and Jogeshwari
- India vs Sri Lanka Cuttack T20I: Statistical highlights of the first T20
- 15 years of ‘Saathiya’: There is something evergreen about it, says Vivek Oberoi
EDITOR’S PICK
PM Modi’s honeymoon with people waning?
Is Prime Minister Narendra Modi's honeymoon with the people beginning to wane? There are ample indications of this going by…
Plain-speaking Donald Trump welcome
US President Donald Trump has been rather effusive in his praise of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi calling him a…
Setting up of a world class centre of excellence in maritime and ship building
An announcement made by India’s ministry of shipping (MoS), in the last week of November 2017, went almost unnoticed by…
Late surge salvages BJP’s dwindling stock
Looking back at the results of the Assembly elections in Gujarat, there is no doubt that the voter in that…
The clever one-liner on social media, Congress Ko Hara Diya, BJP Ko Dara Diya is not without substance. What it…