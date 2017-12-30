Ujjain: Meeting discusses ways and means to make ‘shobha yatra’ successful

Ujjain: In the congregation of twelve Jyotirlingas in Shaiv Mahotsav a grand shobha yatra will be taken out from Mahakaleshwar temple on January 5 on the main roads of the city. This shobha yatra will be the centre of attraction and will include replicas of twelve Jyotirlingas as well as other dignitaries, saints and bhajan groups. Attempts are being made to drop flowers from the helicopter on the shobha yatra.

The meeting of the shobha yatra sub-committee was held under the chairmanship of divisional officer Kshitij Sharma. The acceptance of the arrival of almost 10 different bhajan mandals for shobha yatra has been received so far. It will include business and other organisations.

The members of the committee as well as other dignitaries will leave the Mahakaleshwar temple for flag distribution and invitations on January 1 at 4 pm on the shobha yatra path. Sharma said in the meeting that the institutions to join the shobha yatra will give their consent by Sunday. In shobha yatra, Seva Dal, Seva Samiti, mansevi and scouts will also provide their services.

The Shaiv Mahotsav is being organised on January 5, 6 and 7 under the joint aegis of Mahakaleshwar Temple Management Committee and ministry of culture. The bands of Rajasthan, Jabalpur, Indore and Ujjain will be present in the yatra along with the replicas of twelve Jyotirlingas. Peshwai of Nashik Maharashtra will also take part in shobha yatra which will be taken out just like the Shahi Sawari of Lord Mahakal.