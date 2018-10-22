Ujjain: MCMC cell inspected

Public relations commissioner (CPR) P Narhari inspected the media certification and media monitoring committee (MCMC) room and gave necessary instructions to the officials. He also took the stock of arrangements made there for monitoring of paid news and advertisement being published through print media and electronic media.

In-charge joint-director Pankaj Mittal told him that TV sets, computer systems and recording setup were installed to keep strict eye on all kinds of media. Collector Manish Singh also met P Narhari and provided electoral updates.

‘Form voter awareness forum’

Collector and district electoral official Manish Singh instructed the heads of the various departments to form local voters’ awareness forum in the offices to promote voters’ awareness in the district.

Petrol pumps attached

ADM GS Dabar held a meeting with petrol pump dealers who have been attached for assembly elections in the district on Sunday at Simhastha Fair Authority office and gave them necessary instructions. Food controller ML Maru informed that according to ADM’s instruction every attached petrol pump will allow its toilets and potable water to the officials and supply petrol and diesel to the persons involved in the election. He also instructed them to maintain stock of 4000 liters of diesels and 2000 liters of petrol at their petrol pumps.

TL meeting on Monday

Collector will convene a time limit (TL) meeting on Monday at Brihaspati Bhawan on 10.30 am and review the assigned work of electoral nodal officials.

Electoral training in 3 stages

Electoral teams will get their training regarding assembly election in three stages on Monday and Tuesday. According to sources 2350 returning officers will be provided training in this session. The training will be provided by state level trainer Sandeep Nadkarni. The second session of training will be held from October 29 to October 31 and the third one will be held from November 17 to November 23. The venue for all the training session will be Swami Vivekanand Engineering College where the training session will begin from 9.30 am.