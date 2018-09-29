Divisional commissioner MB Ojha inspected different departments of civic body and held a review talk session with municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal on Friday. During the meeting he gave necessary instructions to Pal and said that registered postal facility should be used while issuing death and birth certificates and to scrutinise supporting documents while issuing the marriage certificates.

Online payment system should be applied properly for payment of property tax and water tax. He also instructed that rent amount be recovered from the tenant shop keepers and to complete the new shopping complex soon. He insisted to ensure that constructed structure is built according to map.

The ongoing construction work must be completed within time with material of good quality. He also discussed about the problem of stray cattle, good use of property of civic body and also good use of staffers. Ojha was welcomed by municipal commissioner. Additional commissioner Sanjay Mehta, Manoj Pathak, deputy commissioner Sunil Shah, assistant commissioner Subodh Jain, Pradeep Sharma and other concerned officials were present during the meeting.