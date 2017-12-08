Ujjain: Mayor unhappy with team UMC over cleanliness survey

Ujjain: Mayor Meena Jonwal has expressed dissatisfaction over the efforts made by Ujjain Municipal Corporation (UMC), in connection with the cleanliness survey due in January 2018.

On Thursday, at a meeting of UMC officials, she asked them to rejuvenate the campaign. She further said that except for municipal corporation Commissioner (CMC) Vijay Kumar J and additional Commissioner Suresh Rewal, the whole team would remain the same as last year, but added that there however, was a marked decline in enthusiasm to emerge as number one.

She called on officials to refrain from wasting time and make full fledged efforts in making Ujjain number one. The CMC said officers were constantly trying to make efforts to improve the quality of work but were hindered due to lack of cooperation from corporators. The mayor promised to talk to the corporators separately.

Mayor’s directives at a glance

Nodal Officers appointed in each ward must regularly inspect their ward and ensure regular cleaning facility in the ward.

Nodal Officers should give a daily update about their inspection, by uploading two photos on the online WhatsApp group.

Strict action to be taken against workers who are absent or are not dedicated in their work.

Shopkeepers who are not using garbage bins must be inspired to use them.

Citizens must actively take part in the campaign, and help in creating an environment of cleanliness.

Cleaning, washing, painting and repairing of buildings, offices, public places, dividers and railings should be done.

Dirty places in the city must be marked and a cleanliness competition must be held amongst these places.

Construction and repair works should be done in accordance to sewerage works which are to start shortly.

Fine of Rs 1 lakh each on Gurunanak, Patidar Hospital

The CMC fined Shri Gurunanak and Patidar hospital Rs one lakh each for violating rules of biomedical waste management system. This action was taken against both hospitals as they disposed biomedical waste in a garbage ground on MR5. The hospitals have been ordered to deposit the fine to the health inspector in charge, Sohan Singh Baghel within two days, failing which legal and judicial action will be taken against them. CMC has asked all the hospitals and hotel operators to dispose waste properly and help UMC in its cleanliness survey.