Ujjain: Mayor inspects preparations for PM Modi’s digital dedication of residences

Ujjain: Mayor Meena Jonwal visited Jogipura and took the stock of preparations for the programme to be held on Saturday, in which Prime Minister Modi will digitally dedicate residences constructed under the ‘Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana’ to the public.

In Ujjain, the programme will be held in Jogipura and Shankarpura. Smart City Project CEO Avadhesh Sharma, MIC members Satyanarayan Chouhan, RadheshyamVerma, Durga Choudhary, Dr Yogeshwari Rathore, Geeta Choudhary, Mangilal Kadel, Karuna Jain, superintending engineer Hanskumar Jain, deputy commissioner Manoj Pathak, Yogendra Patel, Sunil Shah, executive engineer Rambabu Sharma, Aurn Jain and health officer BS Mehte were also present with the mayor.

UMC recovers property tax over Rs. 2 lakh

Prompted by orders issued by the municipal commissioner Prathibha Pal to take strict actions against big property tax evaders,a team of Ujjain Municipal Corporation (UMC) recovered property tax to the tune of Rs 2,24,000 on Thursday. The UMC team recovered property tax amount from Narmadabai, resident of Ghatkarpar Marg. According to officials, the tax was pending from the year 2007. The commissioner appealed to the tax payers to deposit their pending tax to ward off any strict legal action.

UMC to get scotch award today

Ujjain Municipal Corporation (UMC) has been nominated for the ‘Scotch award’ for maintaining cleanliness and its efforts like door to door garbage collection and others. Mayor Meena Jonwal will receive the award on behalf of the UMC in Delhi.