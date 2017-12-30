Ujjain: Mayor honours meritorious students – Institutions awarded for cleanliness on campus

Ujjain: Mahapor Pratibha Samman Samaroh was organised by Ujjain Municipal Corporation (UMC) on Friday at Grand Hotel. Girls of government schools who secured highest marks in 10th and 12th board exams were given active scooty, laptop and computer system. While students were receiving honour, their parents basked in glory of their achievement. Hotel managers, hospital managers, owners of business establishments and principals of various schools were also honoured on this occasion for their role in maintaining cleanliness for Swachta Mission.

In this programme presided by mayor Meena Jonwal, MLA Mohan Yadav, Simhastha Fair Authority chairman Diwakar Natu, former MLA Shivnarayan Jagirdar, UMC speaker Sonu Gehlot, MP Pharmacy Council chairman Om Jain, Anil Jain Kaluheda and Madanlal Lalawat were also present.

Himani daughter of Kamlesh Mahawar of Government Girls Higher Secondary School Ksheersagar and Prachi daughter of Premnarayan Tatawat of Government Excellence Secondary School Madhav Nagar were given Activa scooter each for getting first rank in 12th class. Second rank holder Pranjal daughter of Sunil Sen was given a laptop and third rank holder Kiran daughter of Balram Kusumaria was given a computer system. Class 10th first rank holder Karishma Kanhaiyalaal was given scooty Pep, second rank holder Apoorva Tiwari was given laptop and third rank holder Muskan Rajjak was given a computer system. Talented but disabled student Dharmendra Singh was given a cheque of Rs 51000 and Jyotsana Jarwal was given a cheque of Rs 31000.

For keeping their establishments clean under Swacch Bharat Mission, CHL Hospital was given first prize, Charitable Hospital got second prize and Civil Hospital got third prize. For keeping their schools clean, Saraswati Shishu Mandir Rishi Nagar received first prize, St Paul School and Gyan Sagar Girls School received second prize and Government Boys Higher Secondary School Jiwajiganj received third prize.

Among business establishment, Vikramaditya Cloth Market secured first prize, LM Complex was second and Dawa Bazaar got third prize. In hotel business, Anjushree Inn got first prize, Hotel Rudraksh got second and Hotel Imperial and Ambika got third prize. Members of request team of small kids were also honoured on this occasion. Shailendra Vyas conducted the programme and Satyanarayan Chauhan proposed vote of thanks.