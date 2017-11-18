Ujjain: Mayor cracks down on maintenance of water tanks

Ujjain: Mayor Meena Jonwal after conducting a surprise inspection of over-head water tanks in the old and new localities of the city, on Friday morning, said she was disheartened and dissatisfied over the condition of the tanks.

The mayor was inspecting the capacity of the overhead tanks as residents of the city are currently being provided just one hour of potable water. Unhygienic conditions at the PHED control room at Dewasgate, deeply aggravated her as filth and garbage were strew all around. She then inspected Rajaswa Colony, Laxmi Nagar, Ksheer Sagar, Ravishankar Nagar, Chardham, Gudri Marg, Mullapura and Chhatri Chowk and took details of the over-head water tanks. She also found several employees absent from their duties.

Later, the mayor summoned an urgent meeting of the PHED officials, which was also attended by the mayor-in-council member in-charge Kalavati Yadav, additional commissioner Ravindra Jain, executive engineer Dharmendra Verma among others. She remarked that if the PHED control room was so dirty, how could one expect the city to be clean. Employees who were supposed to maintain cleanliness of the tanks were found absent.