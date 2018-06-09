Ujjain: Mayor and municipal commissioner inspect project sites

Ujjain: Mayor Meena Jonwal and municipal commissioner Pratibha Pall on Friday visited Jogipura, Shankarpur, Telkeshwar and Bapu Nagar and took stock of buildings under construction and other ongoing work under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, they had also discussion with beneficiaries. Zone head Vinita Sharma, corporator Premlata Gehlot, Rajesh Rathi, superintending engineer Hanskumar Jain, executive engineer Arun Jain and sub engineer Manoj Rajwani were also present there.

UMC continues sanitation drive ahead of monsoon

Ujjain Municipal Corporation (UMC) has undertaken cleaning of drainage ahead of monsoon. On Friday a pokland machine was used in drive in Neelganga, Kshipra Vihar, Freeganj, Kamal Talab, Piplinaka, Bhairavgarh and other areas of the city. The UMC team removed encroachments in Freeganj area and illegal hoarding from various places of the city too.

Sanitation company penalised

UMC imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on Ratan Emporium, a company providing manpower for sanitation work. The fine was imposed as 10 sanitary workers were found missing. Health officer BS Mehte fined the company for negligence in sanitation work by the company.