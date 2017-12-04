Ujjain: Manch pours waters of 5 rivers on Mahakal Jyotirlingam

Ujjain: Protesting against the decision of the Mahakaleshwar Temple Management Committee (MTMC), to make it mandatory to offer RO water on the Mahakal Jyotirlingam, the Swarnim Bharat Manch (SBM) activists on Sunday poured waters of five rivers on the presiding deity.

The SBM activists carrying five ‘kalash’ (metallic urns) filled with the waters of river Ganga, Narmada, Kshipra, Kalisindh and Gambhir, were stopped by the police and MTMC employees before pouring the water. They then talked to the MTMC authorities who assured them to discuss and resolve the issue. Finally, SBM activists emptied the water into a big pot kept near the Chandi Gate, from where the water was poured on the Mahakal Jyotirlingam through pipes.

SBM convener Dinesh Shrivastava said the MTMC is imposing its arbitrary decision on devotees by giving misleading information to prevent erosion of the Shivling. A decision has also been taken by the MTMC to use RO water under the pretext of resorting to the Supreme Court judgement, he said. He warned that tampering with ‘sanatan’ traditions will not be tolerated.