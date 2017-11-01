Ujjain: Major fire incident averted minutes before arrival of Governor at Kalidas Academy

Ujjain: Timely intervention of the fire brigade helped in averting a major mishap at the Kalidas Sanskrit Academy premises, minutes before the arrival of Governor Omprakash Kohli to inaugurate the Akhil Bharatiya Kalidas Samaroh, on Tuesday.

A ‘shamiana’ meant for exhibition of various musical instruments suddenly caught fire at about 3.10 pm when Governor Kohli was on his way to the venue for the inauguration. Two sodium vapour lamps suddenly got fire and the fumes started engulfing the ‘shamiana’ and there was absolute commotion in the area. Within moments, musical instruments placed on the surface and other goods also caught fire.

Fortunately enough, all the administrative authorities were present at the Kalidas Academy premises and they immediately pressed fire brigades into service. The fire was soon doused. Police and traffic jawans also helped in controlling the situation. The inauguration of the exhibition was cancelled. The Governor too did not inaugurate the National Kalidas painting and sculpture exhibition. Collector Sanket Bhondve has ordered an enquiry into the fire.