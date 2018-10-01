Ujjain: Maintenance on, no water supply today

Public health engineering department (PHED) is undertaking routine maintenance after the offset of monsoon every year. Generally two days prior information will be provided to the citizens before the scheduled maintenance. As water was not supplied on Sunday in most part of the city and supplied in just few areas of Indira Nagar and Mohan Nagar and that was also with limited pressure. PHED officers informed that they have released the information of maintenance in some newspapers and further said there will be no supply on Monday due to scheduled maintenance. In such situation citizens have to face water shortage as water was not properly supplied even on Sunday.