Ujjain: Maiden ‘Shaiv mahotsava’ to be held in January

Ujjain: Preparations have begun for the maiden ‘Shaiv mahotsava’ to be organised by the Mahakaleshwar Temple Management Committee (MTMC), in collaboration with the culture ministry of Union and state governments during the first week of January 2018. At a meeting held on Thursday, 14 different sub-committees were formed for successful hosting of the event.

MTMC member Vibhash Upadhyaya said the ‘Shaiv mahotsava’ would be a platform to bring about a consensus on the issues related to all twelve Jyotirlingas in the country. Efforts will be made to propagate the message to continue traditions, revive systems, social harmony etc. Exchange of religion, philosophy and ‘karmkaand’ worship patterns will also be made through the ‘mahotsava’, he added.

MTMC member Pradeep Pujari, priests and temple management committees of all Jyotirlinga temples in the country will be invited for the ‘mahotsava’, besides representatives of other prominent temples including Tirupati Balaji, Vaishnodevi, Padmanabha Swamy temple, Dwarka, Puri, etc. He said that a book based on worship patterns, festivals, traditions of these temples will also be published. Member Jagdish Shukla said a procession will also be held besides felicitating delegates.