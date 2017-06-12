Ujjain: Maheshwari Bandhan holds fun-filled gathering

Ujjain: Maheshwari Bandhan organised a fun-filled party on ‘Gaon Ki Chaupal’ theme. A large number of enthusiastic community families reached Seven State on Sunday to shirk off the week’s exhaustion as the party offered a chance to meet old friends and make new ones. This unique theme put forward by the planning committee worked wonders as it offered a way to work in a group, thus cultivating a strong companionship by striving as a team.

Couples were seen beautifully clad in traditional dresses of various Indian states. While some wore Rajasthani attire, others donned Punjabi dress. The creative heads made sure that club members were divided into teams of men and women. During the get-together, gender roles went for a toss as the teams were given tasks contrary to the usual work. It was hilarious yet entertaining for men to prepare meals while women indulged in queer games like making dung cakes and others. Children equally enjoyed the party witnessing parents in contrary roles.