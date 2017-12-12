Ujjain: ‘Mahantai’ bestowed on saint Kashidas
Ujjain: The Hazari Hanuman Mandir, Pawasa held a grand procession to celebrate Hanuman Ashtami on Monday.
Participants in the procession included Mahant Jagdishwar Das Tyagi, Mahamandaleshwar Rampravesh Das, Mahant Chandra Das, Krishna Das and others. The procession was welcomed en route by nearly 50 platforms. Earlier at a ceremony held at Hazari Hanuman Mandir, saint Kashi Das was conferred the title of ‘mahant’. Achieving this title on Hanuman Ashtami day is supposed to be an honour for the person on whom it is conferred, temple sources said. Other saints were also honored. Social activist and industrialist Anand Bangar, Ujjain Municipal Corporation Speaker Sonu Gehlot, Premchand Guddu, Rajendra Vashishth, Anil Sharma, Satyanarayan Chauhan, Radheshyam Verma, Om Prakash Kabra, OP Biyani and others were present.