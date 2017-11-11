Ujjain: Mahakaleshwar temple to figure in top 10 clean iconic places under ‘Swachha Bharat Mission’

Ujjain: Mahakaleshwar temple has been selected among the top 10 clean iconic places of the country in the second phase of the Government of India’s Swachha Bharat mission. A two-day national level workshop, to be organised in New Delhi from November 21, will prepare an action plan and discuss ways of its execution.

Collector Sanket Bhondve informed that in all, 20 iconic places with historical, cultural and religious significance have been selected under the Swachha Bharat Mission and a special drive will be conducted to make them more clean and beautiful. Ten such places were selected under first phase, which includes Vaishnodevi (Jammu Kashmir), Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (Maharashtra), Taj Mahal (Uttar Pradesh), Tirupati Balaji temple (Andhra Pradesh), the Golden temple (Punjab), Manikarnika Ghat (Varanasi), Ajmer Sharif Dargah (Rajasthan), Madurai Meenakshi temple (Tamil Nadu), Kamakhya temple (Assam) and Jagannath Puri (Odisha).

Likewise, 10 more places have been selected under the second phase of the Swachha Bharat mission which includes Mahakaleshwar temple (Madhya Pradesh), Gangotri and Yamunotri (Uttarakhand), Charminar (Hyderabad), Saint Francis Assisi Church (Goa), Adi Shankaracharya Sthal (Kaladi), Ernakulam), Gomteshwar-Shravanbelgola, Bainathdham (Devgarh), Gata Teeth (Bihar) and Somnath temple(Gujarat).

The collector informed that various steps were taken during the past year under the drive, so that Mahakaleshwar temple could be included in the list and it was surprising that only one place from Madhya Pradesh has been included in the list.